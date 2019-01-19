Ninth annual Polar Bear 5K run held in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. -- The ninth annual Polar Bear 5K Race was held this morning in Lancaster County Central Park.

Around 230 runners and hikers raced in Lancaster Saturday. Also running and hiking with their owners were dogs of all sizes and breeds.

The event was a way for the Sierra Club to raise money to support local efforts to end global warming.

"We've got people hiking and people with dogs," said Brian Vandegrift, Leader of Trail Monitors. "Just out to have a good time."

"Weather was great, great conditions," said Mike Helbein. "Perfect weather for the event. A little snow in the ground, but it was great for trail runners and dogs."

The 5K fun run offered many prizes, including dog prizes for those who raced with their four-legged friends.