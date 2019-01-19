× PennDOT reduces speed limits on major roadways in South Central Pennsylvania

Harrisburg – Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways in south central Pennsylvania today as of 5:30 PM. PennDOT encourages motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties

Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties

Interstate 283 in Dauphin County

PA 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

US 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties

PA 581 in Cumberland County

US 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties

US 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties

US 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties

US 30 in York and Lancaster Counties

US 222 in Lancaster County, from US 30 to Berks County line

Although PennDOT has crews treating roadways around the clock, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.