PennDOT reduces speed limits on major roadways in South Central Pennsylvania
Harrisburg – Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways in south central Pennsylvania today as of 5:30 PM. PennDOT encourages motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
- Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties
- Interstate 78 in Lebanon County
- Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties
- Interstate 283 in Dauphin County
- PA 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties
- US 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties
- PA 581 in Cumberland County
- US 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties
- US 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties
- US 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties
- US 30 in York and Lancaster Counties
- US 222 in Lancaster County, from US 30 to Berks County line
Although PennDOT has crews treating roadways around the clock, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.