Plummeting temperatures and gusty winds = wind chill values in the single digits by late afternoon Sunday

MESSY, WET NIGHT AHEAD: This afternoon, periods of snow, especially across the north and west is expected. Areas east of the river, the snow takes longer to arrive. There is a quick transition to a sleet snow mix and even rain in the south by 7 P.M. The rain and sleet continues to move north into Chambersburg, Carlisle, Harrisburg over to Lebanon ending accumulations. The rain and sleet will compact any minor accumulations. The best shot at accumulating snow to continue is across Mifflin, Junata and northern portions of Perry Counties. Around midnight, the rain/snow line continues to move north, so a change to rain/sleet in our northwest counties is likely now. That change will cut down on snow amounts. I have updated the snow amounts accordingly. Remember, any accumulations will be compacted or even washed away by moderate steady rain overnight. Temperatures are expected to rise early Sunday morning before sharply dropping the rest of the day. A brief change from rain/sleet back to a snow mix is possible, but will depend on how quickly the cold air moves in, and how much moisture is left, before the storm exits the area. Any leftover moisture will instantly freeze, causing dangerous travel conditions Sunday. Overpasses, bridges, on and off ramps may look wet, but in fact be icy. Use caution when traveling. As of now, most of the area will pick up a coating to 3 inches of snow. Locations north and northwest of Harrisburg have the potential to see less mixing and more snow, with amounts of 3 to 6 inches. There could minor ice accumulations across Perry, Mifflin and Juniata counties. Following the system, our first frigid blast of Arctic air. Sunday morning temperatures in the 30s, will fall quickly to the lower 20s by afternoon. Winds 15 to 25 mph, gusts 35 to 40, will produce wind chill values in the single digits to below zero readings by evening.

BRUTALLY COLD MONDAY: With morning lows in the lower single digits, gusty winds around 30 MPH, dangerous wind chills -10 to -15 degrees is possible Monday. Afternoon readings only reach the mid and upper teens under partly sunny skies. Gusty winds and flurries continue as well. It is still very cold Tuesday despite a more sunshine. Morning lows drop to the single digits once again. The winds are much lighter but will still produce wind chills below zero. High temperatures are not as cold, in the middle to upper 20s. A low pressure system tracking by to our north, brings a cold front through late evening Wednesday. Ahead of it, temperatures are milder in the lower to middle 40s. A secondary low develops along the front, which stalls just east of Central PA. Chances for rain continues. With colder air wrapping behind the system, there could be a brief period of mixing before the precipitation ends. Colder air returns Friday. Winds are gusty and a few flurries or light snow showers are possible. Even colder air is upon us for the weekend.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist