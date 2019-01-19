× Teenager arrested and charged after overnight robbery in York

YORK COUNTY – York City Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with a robbery, Friday night.

Police say they were called to a robbery on the 600 block of Wallace Street. Officers say an adult male explained that he was robbed at gun point by and unknown suspect.

Police say just before 11:00 p.m. they spotted the 17-year-old suspect around State Street and East Philadelphia Street.

According to officers, the suspect attempted to run but was quickly caught by police.

Police say they found a loaded firearm, marijuana and items that belonged to the adult male who was robbed.

Police charged the suspect as an adult with robbery, persons not to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Police have not released the suspects name.