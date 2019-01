× York City Police Department investigates overnight shooting

YORK COUNTY – The York City Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured.

Police say the shooting happened a little before 11:00 p.m. on the 600 block of Chestnut Street.

According to police, upon arrival they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to York Hospital to treat injuries, police say.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

The department is investigating.