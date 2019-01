× One person dies in single vehicle crash in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Lancaster County, Pa. — One person died in a single vehicle crash in Ephrata on Sunday.

The crash happened near 917 N. State St. in Ephrata. Crews were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m.

Lancaster County dispatch said that N. State St. will be closed while police investigate and crews clean up the area.

This is a developing story.