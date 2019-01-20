× Amtrak restores service

Amtrak will restore all scheduled service beginning Monday, Jan. 21, following weekend schedule adjustments due to winter weather conditions in the Midwest and Northeast.

Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or our smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.