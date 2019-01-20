Bethesda Mission accepting walk-ins because of freezing temperatures overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg is welcoming walk-ins tonight for those trying to keep warm during these cold temperatures.

There will be no registration required at the shelter for anybody needing a place to stay for the night.

The house supervisor says they expect to help at least 25 people by not only by providing a place to sleep, but also distributing blankets, gloves and coats to anyone who needs them.

Israel Cottman says the shelter is always accepting clothing or food donations.

For ways to donate visit their website here.