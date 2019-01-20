Blustery and cold, frigid wind chills to start the week

BLUSTERY & COLD: Our first frigid blast of Arctic air for the year has arrived! Strong northwesterly flow supplied much of south-central Pennsylvania with a much colder air mass, and it looks to hang around for a couple of days. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued from 7:00 PM Sunday evening through 1:00 PM Monday afternoon. Be sure to take necessary precautions to keep warm. Temperatures Sunday night and into the early morning hours Monday will drop into the single digits.

Combined with winds 15-20 MPH and gusts up to 35 MPH, wind chills (the “feels-like” temperature) will feel like -15 to -20 degrees! The cold and blustery conditions continue for the day on Monday with only a high around 16 degrees, albeit under mostly sunny skies! Wind chills continue on Monday afternoon in the 0 to -5 degree range as northwest winds, still windy, around 10-20 MPH. With the weekend storm moving out to sea, we are looking at a dry couple of days to start the week. Winds settle down a bit on Tuesday and we are a tad warmer, with a high near 26 degrees.

UNSETTLED MIDWEEK: We are looking at our next active weather period to begin Wednesday and lasting through Thursday morning. Temperatures continue to warm up into this period and looks like mainly a rain event. It is possible that precipitation briefly start out as a mix Wednesday morning before quickly changing over to all rain. As the system moves out Thursday morning, cooler air wraps back in and could see rain ending with a few late morning snow showers. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are in the low 40s, but we head back below freezing for the latter part of the week with highs next weekend only around 30 degrees.

Have a great week!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko