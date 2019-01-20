× Capital Region Water issues boil water advisory

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – Capital Region Water issued a Boil Water Advisory today to three properties at 400 Market Street, 417 Walnut Street, and 423 Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

The Boil Water Advisory was issued due to a loss of positive water pressure from exercising valves to repair a water main break. Aberdeen Street between Strawberry Street and Market Street will be closed until repairs are complete.

Customers in the affected area will be notified door to door and advised to boil their water before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation. Capital Region Water will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.