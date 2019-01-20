PennDOT continues to treat roads after snow and ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area.

Wet roads from yesterday's snowfall and rain, could be turning into slick and icy roads, making it dangerous for people to drive.

PennDOT crews will have trucks working throughout the night to keep the roads clear.

As crews prepare to get on the road, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler wants people to be aware of the driving conditions, even though Saturday night's storm has passed.

Schreffler asked that drivers avoid going out if they don't have to.