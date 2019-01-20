× PennDOT restores speed limits on major roadways in South Central Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT has lifted as of 1:20 a.m. the speed limit restrictions that were in place on major highways in south central Pennsylvania since 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced on interstate highways and expressways at 5:30 PM on Saturday, January 19, to 45 mph on all interstate highways and several major expressways in the south central region of the state. All speeds have been restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.