Police looking for kidnapped Nashville teen who may be headed to Pennsylvania

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year old Maricsa Beltran-Lopez.

According to Nashville Metropolitan Police, Maricsa was allegedly abducted from Nashville, Tenn., by 19-year old German Rodriguez on January 17. Police said that they may be traveling to Pennsylvania in a 2000, gold, four-door Honda Civic with Tennessee license plates W0789X. The car has a spoiler on the back.

Nashville Police issued a warrant for kidnapping for Rodriguez on January 18.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on Maricsa Beltran-Lopez’s location is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).