× Police searching for two suspects involved in early morning Sheetz robbery

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa. — Police are searching for two people who robbed a Sheetz early Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said that two suspects entered the store at 1978 Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township, displayed a gun and stole cash. They then ran away from the store toward the Intersection Church.

The suspects are described as a black male and a white female, both in their 20s, about 5’10” tall and skinny builds. They were both wearing bulky jackets, gloves and had their faces covered, according to police documents.

Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg are investigating the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg Barracks at 717-334-8111.