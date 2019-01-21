× Approximately 7-mile long section of Mariner East 1 pipeline in Chester County has been shut down

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A section of the Mariner East 1 pipeline in Chester County has been shut down, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

The PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement proposed to Sunoco Pipeline Sunday evening that a section near Lisa Drive be shut down due to a portion of the pipeline being exposed. PUC first learned about the exposure that afternoon.

According to the PUC, no product is flowing through an approximately 7-mile long section of pipeline, between valves located at Boot and Exton, both in Chester County.

The PUC has directed Sunoco Pipeline to take the following action in order to move forward with the investigation: