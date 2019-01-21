Approximately 7-mile long section of Mariner East 1 pipeline in Chester County has been shut down
DAUPHIN COUNTY — A section of the Mariner East 1 pipeline in Chester County has been shut down, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).
The PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement proposed to Sunoco Pipeline Sunday evening that a section near Lisa Drive be shut down due to a portion of the pipeline being exposed. PUC first learned about the exposure that afternoon.
According to the PUC, no product is flowing through an approximately 7-mile long section of pipeline, between valves located at Boot and Exton, both in Chester County.
The PUC has directed Sunoco Pipeline to take the following action in order to move forward with the investigation:
- Has “shut down” this section, meaning no product is flowing in this portion of the line
- Will introduce flowable fill into the subsidence feature as an immediate and temporary fix to assist in the stability of the pipeline
- Will purge the product from the shutdown portion and it will remain purged of product for the duration PUC’s investigation of this incident
- Will perform geophysical testing in the vicinity of this subsidence feature in cooperation with PUC’s safety engineers and geophysical consultant
- Will not resume the transportation of product through this section until approval is received from PUC