Bitter cold again overnight, warming with precipitation chances mid-week

COLD AGAIN TONIGHT: Temperatures steadily slide from the teens and back into the single digits overnight. Even as the wind lightens, wind chills in the morning will be near-or-below zero first thing out the door in the morning. However, mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to raise into the mid-20s by the afternoon. Still below average, but significantly warmer than we were for Monday.

MORE PRECIPITATION COMING: After a warmer start Wednesday morning, temperatures bump up into the low-to-mid 40s by afternoon. That’s when we eye our next precipitation chance, too. Currently, most of this activity should be rain, but we could see a little mixing as we head into the late evening and overnight period into Thursday morning. Precipitation ends as we near lunchtime Thursday with temperatures dropping on the back side of the storm system throughout Thursday afternoon. More details to come as the system nears.

COOL END TO THE WEEK: Flurries will be possible early Friday morning on a cooler end to the week. Temperatures start in the 20s and stay near freezing by the afternoon as another cold front looks to dip through. Right now it looks dry as temperatures drop back into the teens Saturday morning to start a cold weekend.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann