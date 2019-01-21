Brutally cold, subzero wind chills begin the week on Monday

ARCTIC BLAST BEGINS THE WEEK: An arctic blast of air has settled into Central PA, bringing brutally cold wind chills to the region. Temperatures are frigid to start, with readings for most in the single digits. Gusty winds make wind chill values feel as low as -15 degrees in many spots. There’s no relief through the rest of the day. Winds remain strong, with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. A Wind Chill Advisory ends at 1 P.M., but wind chills still feel as low as -5 degrees during the afternoon. Aside from some afternoon clouds, there’s some sunshine. It does little to warm the area, however, with afternoon highs in the teens. Skies are clear through the night, and the winds gradually ease. This allows another frigid night across the region, with overnight lows back into the single digits. Wind chill won’t be as much as a factor, especially late. Temperatures are slow to recover Tuesday as a warm front tries to lift north. There’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 20s.

NEXT SYSTEM MIDWEEK: Temperatures continue to moderate through the middle of the week as the next storm system approaches. As temperatures continue warming through the morning on Wednesday, precipitation starts to arrive. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible before a quick transition to plain rain showers. Rain continues through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Temperatures rise into the 40s before the system wraps up during the morning. A few snow showers are possible on the backside of the system, but accumulations are not likely. Friday is breezy as a colder burst of air works back into the region. A few lake effect flurries are possible. Temperatures reach the lower 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Colder air tries to make it back into the weekend forecast. Saturday temperatures should drop as that attempts to happen. Readings reach the middle to upper 20s under partly sunny skies. Readings quickly bounce back up into the lower to middle 30s on Sunday. A few snow showers are possible, but for now, it does not appear to be anything major. Winds are still a bit breezy Saturday, but they should be quieter on Sunday.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Monday!