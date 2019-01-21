× Carlisle Police investigating hit-and-run case

CARLISLE — Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run accident that occurred on Jan. 17 on the 1000 block of Northfield Drive.

Carlisle Police say the incident occurred at about 9:54 p.m., when a maroon sedan struck a white sedan, causing it to slide and strike a green SUV that was parked at the side of the street. The maroon sedan then backed up and fled the scene, heading toward Redwood Drive, police say.

A witness got a picture of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2011 Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252 or submit a tip online.