× Celebrate MLK Day with these events around Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day!

To commemorate the day, a number of events are being held around our area.

Here is our list:

ADAMS COUNTY

39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The YWCA is a member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, which plans Gettysburg’s annual event to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

When: January 21 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Gettysburg College Christ Chapel

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg JCC hosting MLK Day Program

The program, geared towards children ages 8 and younger, will include the reading of the book “26 Big Things Small Hands Do.”

Children will attend the event free by bringing a Make-A-Wish donation item in lieu of fee.

When: January 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Where: Harrisburg JCC

10th Annual Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service Opening Ceremony and Service Projects Will Take Place at Susquehanna Township High School

The opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., and will include special guests, speakers, and student performers. From 10 a.m., to 1 p.m., volunteers can help with education-focused service projects. Those interested in volunteering on MLK Day are asked to visit this website.

When: January 21 from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Susquehanna Township High School, 3500 Elmerton Avenue

United Way of the Capital Region’s Women’s Leadership Network Capital Area Head Start

More than 30 women and their children from United Way of the Capital Region’s Women’s Leadership Network will make Monday a “day on” instead of a “day off” by participating in service projects to support United Way’s Ready for School, Ready to Succeed pilot project. This community pilot project, led by United Way, helps prepare children for kindergarten.

When: January 21 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Capital Area Head Start, 3705 Elmwood Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110

PenOwl Productions Theatre Company is joining with Penn State Harrisburg, School of Humanities, American Studies Program to sponsor an original dramatic production for the Martin Luther King National Holiday

Saving Ellis House will be performed in the Kulkarni Theatre in the Student Enrichment Center at Penn State Harrisburg in Middletown. The performance is free and open to the public. Seating can be reserved by registering through Eventbrite Middletown. For information call (717) 948-6201.

When: January 21 at noon

Where:Kulkarni Theatre in the Student Enrichment Center, Penn State Harrisburg, Middletown

LANCASTER COUNTY

YWCA hosting Kid Friendly event celebrating the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Kids of all ages able to make crafts, hear excerpts from his most famous speeches. Light refreshments served.

Requested that you RSVP at this website.

When: January 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: YWCA Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St., Lancaster, Pa

If you do not see your event on our list and would like it to be added, please email us at news@fox43.com