Coroner called to the scene scene of house, car fire in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of a house and car fire.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Cumberland Street in North Cornwall Township around 11:45 p.m. on January 20 for a reported house fire.

According to Lebanon County Fire & Emergency, a car crashed into the home and caught fire.

The car was reportedly speeding and crashed into the home.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping those who lived in the home.

There is no word on how many people have been injured at this time.

BREAKING: Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Officials confirm that the fire is now under control.

This is a developing story stay with @fox43 for updates. pic.twitter.com/Ats096LcHJ — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) January 21, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.