Cumberland County woman charged with burglary

MECHANICSBURG — A 20-year-old Mechanicsburg woman is facing burglary and other charges after police say she committed a burglary in June 2018 at a residence on the 3500 block of Rolo Court.

Erikia Ricker, of the 100 block of East Green Street, surrendered to authorities on Nov. 7, 2018 after a warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and receiving stolen property following an investigation. Ricker did not appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 17, 2018, and the charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.