FOX43 Finds Out: Trying to Close a Deceased Loved One's Bank Account

New Cumberland, PA — A grieving husband in Cumberland County was trying to close his wife’s bank account and says he kept getting stonewalled.

Then, FOX43 Finds Out stepped in to help the man get his money back.

Jonathan and Alicia Snyder were married for more than 50 years.

Alicia was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and died a few weeks later.

Jonathon was left to pick up the pieces.

“It took me about 5 months until I finally started getting on with life.”

The Cumberland County man found a bank statement for a BB&T bank account in Alicia’s name.

He didn’t know about the account and there wasn’t too much money there.

Though he did notice, the account was being charged an “inactive account fee.” of $7.50 per month.

“I just think it`s usurious in terms of fees and just outrageous and especially for a deceased person,” Snyder said.

He wanted to get in touch with the bank to close the account and get a refund for the inactive fees.

“I contacted the bank 3 times now and every time I contacted them I got stonewalled.”

He went to a branch in Harrisburg to attempt to close the account.

“All you need is a copy of the death certificate and a copy of the funeral bill. So that`s what I took to them,” eh said.

And still, he claims the bank would not close the account or refund the fees.

Snyder said, “Since she died January 14th 2018, I want every cent that they`ve taken out as an inactive account fee returned. It`s just outrageous that a bank will not close an account for a deceased person.”

FOX43 Finds Out reached out to BB&T bank to ask why it would not close the account.

The bank sent us this statement: “We sincerely apologize for the miscommunications in this particular incident and are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. We have refunded all fees, spoken to Mr. Snyder and are in the process of closing this account.”

Snyder says he just wants the ordeal to be over and for the bank to do the right thing.

“I wanted to get my wife`s affairs in order and get on with my life and they`ve become a barrier to doing that.”

As of Monday, the account is closed and Snyder has his wife’s money back.

We also asked BB&T how something like this could be prevented in the future.

A spokesperson told us people should just contact their bank and let them know the situation.

Although, Snyder says he tried to do that several times.

If you have a story you want me to look into, FOX$# wants to find out.

Let me know, send me a message on Facebook or shoot me an email at FOX43FindsOut@FOX43.com.