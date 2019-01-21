× Hummelstown Police seek help in locating woman missing since March 2018

HUMMELSTOWN, Dauphin County — Police continue to search for a Hummelstown woman and mother of three who has been missing since last year.

Pholsamally Perez was last seen by relatives on March 21, 2018, police say. Her family is concerned for her well-being. Perez also goes by the name “Phola” (pronounced “Paula”), her family says. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She often wears contact lenses to change her eye color, according to her family. Those contact lenses are often blue or hazel in color.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hummelstown Police at (717) 558-6900.