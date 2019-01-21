× Lancaster woman accused of stabbing man in the back during domestic dispute

LANCASTER — A 41-year-old Lancaster woman is facing aggravated assault charges after police say she stabbed a man in the back during a domestic dispute Saturday.

Aileen Cruz was charged after Lancaster Police responded to the report of a domestic incident at 3:48 a.m.

According to police, the victim was found in a residence on the 400 block of Lafayette Street after relatives called to report the incident. The man was suffering from a stab wound to the back and was being cared for by family members. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital by ambulance, where he received further treatment for his injury and was released.

Police learned the stabbing was the result of a domestic incident that happened in a home on the 600 block of Hebrank Street. The victim left the residence after the alleged stabbing and sought aid from relatives.

The suspect, later identified as Cruz, was not at the residence when police arrived, and police were unable to immediately locate her. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Sunday, police returned to the Hebrank Street residence at 2:50 p.m., and found Cruz there. She was taken into custody on the arrest warrant and arraigned. Cruz is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $75,000 bail, police say.