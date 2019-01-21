× Logging truck rolls over in Jefferson, York County

JEFFERSON BOROUGH — A logging truck overturned Monday in Jefferson Borough, causing a traffic slowdown along Berlin Street.

The incident occurred around 12:25 p.m., and may have involved a brake malfunction, according to accounts from the scene.

The truck rolled over and spilled its cargo of logs on the road.

There is no indication of injuries, according to dispatch.

Emergency crews remain on the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.