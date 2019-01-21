Police identify driver killed after vehicle crashed into house, caught fire in Lebanon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.-- Update: Police have identified the individual killed in Sunday night's vehicle and house fire as 22-year-old Kyann Schnoke.

Police say Schnoke, of Womelsdorf, was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed on Cumberland Street in a white Ford Explorer when the vehicle left the eastbound shoulder and struck a tree, a fence and then a house, entering the living room. The vehicle caught fire, which resulted in the two homes in the 2200 block of West Cumberland Street to burn. According to police, residents were safely removed from the homes.

Previous: The coroner has been called to the scene of a house and car fire.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Cumberland Street in North Cornwall Township around 11:45 p.m. on January 20 for a reported house fire.

According to Lebanon County Fire & Emergency Alert, a car crashed into the home and caught fire.

The car was reportedly speeding and crashed into the home.

The Red Cross is assisting three adults and one child who have been displaced from the home.

There is no word on how many people have been injured at this time.

As of 5 a.m., the flames were under control.

Firefighters noted that the cold and wind made it harder to battle the flames.

