Police investigating theft of idling car in Carlisle

CARLISLE — Police are investigating a car theft that occurred Friday night in Carlisle.

According to police, the incident occurred at 6:57 p.m. on the 100 block of East Willow Street.

Police say the car, a 2015 Subaru Forester, was stolen while it was parked in a lot outside a residence. The car had been briefly left unlocked and was running with the key in the ignition, police say.

The vehicle was found at 5 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Gates Road in Conawago Township, where it had been left abandoned in the middle of the road, police say.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Police.