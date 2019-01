DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a counterfeit case.

Police say the suspect (pictured above) attempted to purchase food at Chipotle with a counterfeit $100 bill on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or via email: 106@susquehannatwp.com.