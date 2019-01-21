× Store owner, family member restrain armed robber until State Police arrive

LANCASTER COUNTY — A store owner and a family member restrained an armed robber Friday evening.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sunrise Grocery in Bart Township.

According to police, 45-year-old David Whitton entered the store and allegedly displayed a handgun while attempting to take money from the register. That’s when the two individuals confronted Whitton and restrained him until troopers arrived on scene.

Whitton, of Quarryville, faces charges of robbery and aggravated assault, court documents show. He has since been confined to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.