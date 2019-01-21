× York man wanted on stalking charges turns himself in, police say

YORK COUNTY — A York man accused of breaking into the home of his former domestic partner last week has turned himself in to authorities, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Quinton Sease, of York, is charged with burglary, stalking, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling, and harassment in the incident, which occurred on Jan. 18 at 2:07 a.m.

According to police, the victim woke up in the middle of the night and went to check on any school cancellations due to snow. At that point, she told police, she sensed someone was in the room with her and turned around to find Sease, her former domestic partner, standing in her home.

Sease allegedly told the victim he likes to enter her home and check on her. He allegedly said it was not the first time he had broken into the victim’s home, police say.

After a police investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Sease, who later turned himself in at York County Central Booking, police say.