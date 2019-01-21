York shelter sees uptick in need with dropping temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York -- LifePath Christian Ministries handed out clothes in York today, ahead of what they expect to be a busy night.

The group is giving out donated clothes to the homeless as it's men's shelter on Market Street in York.

With the brutally cold temperatures, organizers say they expect the shelter to have a bigger than normal population.

The last three nights, they have averaged more than 100 people at both their shelter for moms and children and at the men's shelter.

That's more than double the average nightly amount.

Just seeing the community ralley together to figure out how they can help us out because they understand how severe this is. We're seeing people stop by with blankets, socks, hats and different items, said Perseus Gross, LifePath manager of house operations.

Lifepath opened its doors early to allow people to get warm.

Organizers say donations are still greatly needed.

You can drop them off at any LifePath shelter.