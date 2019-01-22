× Chambersburg man accused of yelling racist terms, resisting arrest during domestic disturbance

CHAMBERSBURG — A 49-year-old Cumberland County man is facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and ethnic intimidation stemming from a domestic incident Monday night in Chambersburg.

Robert Clinton Brooks was charged after a police investigation of the incident, which occurred around 7:35 p.m.

According to State Police, troopers were dispatched to a McKenzie Road residence for the report of a domestic incident. They found Brooks inside the residence, and he quickly became irate after police began questioning him, police say.

Brooks allegedly yelled vulgar, racist statements at the troopers, one of whom was African-American.

When one trooper attempted to calm Brooks, he allegedly struck the trooper in the face and upper torso before other troopers could intervene, police say.

Troopers utilized a Taser device to help incapacitate Brooks, so that he could be taken into custody, police say. He was transported to the State Police Chambersburg Barracks, where he was arraigned on the charges, and later taken to Franklin County Jail.

The trooper Brooks struck suffered minor injuries, police say.