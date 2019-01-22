× Chris Brown arrested in Paris on allegations of rape, source says

Singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris, accused of aggravated rape and drug violations, a French judicial source told CNN.

Brown is being held along with two other unidentified people, the source said Tuesday. The US Embassy in Paris declined to comment on the report.

CNN has reached out to Brown’s attorney.

The singer has had several run-ins with the law, including physical assault charges following an incident with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in that incident, and received five years’ probation and community service.

Most recently before the Paris incident, Brown was arrested after a concert in July on a felony battery charge stemming from an April 2017 incident in which he was accused of punching a man who photographed him without permission.

He was released after posting $2,000 bail, pleaded not guilty at a subsequent hearing and is awaiting trial.

In 2013, Brown and his bodyguard were arrested and charged with felony assault after an alleged altercation outside a hotel in Washington. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in court the next day, and Brown was released from jail without bail.

Later that year, Brown was kicked out of a rehab facility after smashing his mother’s car window during a family session. A judge ordered him to immediately enter into another rehab program.