Crash closes portion of Route 30 eastbound in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A crash has closed down a portion of Route 30 eastbound, dispatch says.

The eastbound lanes are shutdown from Route 441 to Prospect Road, according to dispatch.

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m.

There’s no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.