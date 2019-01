× Crews on the scene of crash on Route 30

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 30.

Emergency dispatch says the crash occurred sometime before 6:30 a.m. on Route 30 Westbound in Manchester Township between Interstate 83 and George St.

A lane in both directions of Route 30 are closed for crash cleanup.

Delays currently on US-30 WB beginning at North Hills Rd to get to I-83. Expect to slow I-83 NB as well after Market St https://t.co/53J5GekrTG — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) January 22, 2019

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.