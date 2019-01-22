No injuries suffered after fire at H&H Dryer Plant in York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- No injuries were suffered after a fire broke out at an industrial complex.

According to emergency dispatch, the flames broke out at H&H Dryer Plant around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Hartley Street in York City.

Chief David Michaels of York City Fire Department said that the fire started inside the sand drying building at the plant that is located at York Quarry.

Michaels said that the said inside of the building caught fire, traveled over a conveyor building and into a second building, catching that structure on fire.

Fire officials are not sure why the conveyor belt was running as the plant is currently closed and no one was inside, but the fire is not being ruled suspicious.

The investigation into the blaze is ongoing.