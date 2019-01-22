Family of 2016 cold case victim seeks closure as investigators ask for tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FANNETT TOWNSHIP, Franklin County, Pa. --- On the morning of April 14, 2016, Glenn Lee Johnson said his father's dog was barking in his yard next door.

“I was coming over just to joke with him and say ‘oh, yeah you forgot her again!’ And that’s when I turned the corner and I found him laying there.”

Around 7 a.m. that morning, Lee Glenn Johnson, 74, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his torso in the driveway of his home on the 17000 block of Spring Run Road.

Glenn Lee said it's been a "nightmare" since the day his father, described as a helpful person who never asked for anything in return, was killed.

“We want justice for dad,” said Johnson

Nearly three years later, investigators say they don't have any suspects, persons on interest, or even a motive for the shooting.

“This is a difficult case and that’s why we’re looking to generate more tips because we do not have a lot of evidence that led to a suspect, at this point,” said Trooper Brent Miller with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators believe something caused Johnson to come out of his home that night, leading up to the shooting.

His son said they believe someone has to know something.

“Maybe they heard something rumors through a workplace something. Any lead is not a small lead. Anything could maybe turn into the right thing for the state police to find who did it. And that’s kind of what we’re looking for. Who did it?” said Johnson.

While investigators say this was an isolated incident and is no threat to the public, Johnson said his family wants justice to ensure no one else loses a loved one like he lost his father.

"There’s never ever going to be any relief. I lost my father in a very tragic way. There’s a hole that’s never going to be filled," said Johnson.

Tips and information can be submitted anonymously through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477) or online.

They can also be submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that helps lead to an arrest in this case.