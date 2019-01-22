× Head-on crash closed down portion of Route 30 in Lancaster Co. on Tuesday

LANCASTER COUNTY — Update: Two vehicles were involved in a crash that closed a portion of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon, according to West Hempfield Fire & Rescue.

Fire officials say a vehicle traveling westbound crossed over and struck an eastbound vehicle head on.

One person was extricated and three individuals were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Previous: A crash has closed down a portion of Route 30 eastbound, dispatch says.

The eastbound lanes are shutdown from Route 441 to Prospect Road, according to dispatch.

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m.

There’s no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.