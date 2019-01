Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Miss Pennsylvania 2018 is spreading awareness about bullying.

Kayla Repasky, Miss Pennsylvania 2018, is a Children’s Miracle Network ambassador and apart of the non profit organization, Think First America.

It is through the non-profit that Repasky was able to publish Buddy and the Bully.

She stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to discuss that and more.

To purchase Buddy and the Bully, you can visit its website here.