Not as cold with lighter winds on Tuesday

TEMPS SLOWLY RECOVER: Tuesday is not as frigid for Central PA, but the area feels another brutally cold start. The winds have eased through the night, and they continue to calm toward daybreak. This means wind chill won’t be as much of a factor, but it’s still frigid even with much wind. Temperatures start in the single digits. Temperatures are slow to recover Tuesday as a warm front tries to lift north. There’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine as the front passes through the region. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 20s. Winds remain light, but any light wind could make it feel a little lower in the 20s. Skies are partly to mostly clear to start during the evening, and the clouds should thicken through the night. Temperatures don’t drop much, with lows bottoming out in the upper teens to lower 20s.

NEXT SYSTEM MIDWEEK: Temperatures continue to moderate through the middle of the week as the next storm system approaches. As temperatures continue warming through the morning on Wednesday, precipitation starts to arrive during the tail end of the morning commute. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible before a quick transition to plain rain showers. Rain continues through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Temperatures rise into the 40s before the system wraps up during the morning. A few snow showers are possible on the backside of the system, but accumulations are not likely. Temperatures could drop during the afternoon depending on the timing of cold air behind the system. Friday is breezy as the colder burst of air settles back into the region. A few lake effect flurries are possible. Temperatures reach the lower 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Colder air tries to make it back into the weekend forecast. Saturday temperatures should drop as that attempts to happen. Readings reach the middle 20s to near 30 degrees under partly sunny skies. Readings quickly bounce back up into the middle to upper 30s on Sunday. A few snow showers are possible, but it does not appear to be anything major. Winds are still a bit breezy Saturday, but they should be quieter on Sunday. Monday is quiet with increasing clouds. Temperatures are in the 30s.

