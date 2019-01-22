× One of PA’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested in York County, U.S. Marshals Service says

HARRISBURG — One of Pennsylvania’s “Most Wanted” fugitives was arrested in Spring Garden Township, York County Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Richard Tyler, 33, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Mulberry Street. Tyler refused to surrender initially but after a few minutes of negotiations, he was apprehended without further incident.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”

Tyler’s arrest comes almost four months after State Police declared him to be one of the state’s “Most Wanted” fugitives, in which troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service began a focused investigation to locate and apprehend him.

In February, Springettsbury Township Police charged Tyler with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed another man. And in January 2016, the York County County Court of Common Pleas issued a bench warrant after Tyler failed to appear for trial for the illegal possession of drugs and guns.

“Today’s arrest would not have been possible without exemplary communication and cooperation at every level of law enforcement,” said Major Douglas Burig, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “Thanks to the efficient work of the U.S. Marshals Service and all of our partners, one of Pennsylvania’s most wanted fugitives was safely taken into custody.”

Tyler has been charged with possession of firearms prohibited and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, court documents show. He was confined to York County Prison after failing to post bail.