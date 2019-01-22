× PA submits plan for industrial hemp to U.S. Department of Agriculture, approves 84 more permit applications

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has submitted its state plan for industrial hemp to the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA), state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Tuesday.

The plan will make industrial hemp subject to the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee, created under Act 46 of 2017, which will require growers to register and obtain permits through the state’s Department of Agriculture. The permit also includes all information required by federal law for industrial hemp production and will allow enforcement necessary for any violation of permit conditions.

“Pennsylvania’s story is shaped by agriculture and the products that help grow the commonwealth, and industrial hemp presents an exciting new chapter in that story,” said Secretary Redding. “The passage and signing of the 2018 Farm Bill, particularly the language removing industrial hemp from regulation under the Controlled Substances Act, and providing for commercial production of industrial hemp, are welcome changes that will benefit both Pennsylvania producers and consumers.”

In addition, the state’s Department of Agriculture approved 84 permit applications.

Secretary Redding added, “The plan that we have submitted to USDA certifies our commitment to creating the conditions for Pennsylvanians to grow a profitable, sustainable, and in-demand product. Over the past two years, through the research pilot program, we have demonstrated that we have the capability to build a hemp production regulatory program with the integrity and oversight that is needed.”