Penbrook Police seek help in identifying armed robbery suspect

HARRISBURG — Penbrook Borough Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on the 3000 block of Canby Street earlier this month.

According to police, On Jan. 12, a suspect entered the Shop and Drive convenience store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Penbrook Police at (717) 558-6900 or by email jfoltz@penbrook.org. Tips can also be submitted to Dauphin County Crimestoppers.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.