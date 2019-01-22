× Police: 16-year-old Cumberland Valley Christian School student made threat on Snapchat

CHAMBERSBURG — State Police say a 16-year-old student at Cumberland Valley Christian School issued a threat against the school via social media on Monday, prompting a police investigation.

According to police, the male student sent a Snapchat picture with a firearm and what was perceived to be a threatening caption to other students at the school. Students who received the message notified police, who identified the student and interviewed him, police say.

At this time, no threat exists for the school, or the general public, police say.

Police say they will consult with the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges against the student.