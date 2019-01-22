Police searching for man who stole 2 iPhones from Lancaster County store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who stole two Apple iPhones from a display board in a store.

On January 16 around 3:30 p.m., the above pictured man entered the AT&T store in the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike and stole two Apple iPhones from a display board.

The store reported a loss of nearly $2,100.

Any person knowing the identity of the depicted male is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”