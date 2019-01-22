Rain returns Wednesday, cold again headed into the weekend

RAIN MOVES IN: As cloud cover fills in a little throughout the evening, temperatures will be allowed to stay warmer overnight. We start in the low-to-mid 20s area-wide Wednesday morning. Spotty showers start as early as the early afternoon and increase through the evening and overnight into Thursday morning. As the associated cold front passes through, we could see a brief changeover in precipitation late Thursday morning as temperatures drop. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than the morning, as we drop throughout the afternoon. We start in the upper-40s Thursday and end the day through the 30s with breezy northwesterly winds on the backside of the storm system.

COLD END TO THE WEEK: Temperatures continue to drop Friday, with a morning start near freezing. Early morning flurries can’t be ruled out as temperatures go nowhere. We stay cold into the weekend with morning lows in the teens on Saturday and a high just shy of freezing. Slightly warmer temperatures move in Sunday, back into the upper-30s with the chance of a few light snow showers around the lunchtime hour with little-to-no accumulation.

LOOKING INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday currently shapes up similarly to the end of the weekend, with morning lows in the mid-20s and highs near 40 under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Similar conditions return for Tuesday, heading into the middle part of next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann