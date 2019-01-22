× Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina among those to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

The 2019 inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame were announced Tuesday.

Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina all got the nod from the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Rivera is the first player in history to receive an unanimous 100 percent of the vote.

Rivera, a first-ballot selection, spent his entire 19-year career with the New York Yankees and dominated as a closer, holding the record for most saves all-time (652). He registered a career 2.21 ERA and amassed more than 1,100 strikeouts.

While in the Bronx, Rivera won five World Series championships.

Halladay, also a first-ballot selection, was a former member of the Toronto Blue Jays (1998-2009) and Philadelphia Phillies (2010-2013). The right-hander is a two-time recipient of the Cy Young Award, having won it in 2003 as a member of the Blue Jays, and in 2010 with the Phillies.

In his first season with Philadelphia, Halladay threw Major League Baseball’s 20th perfect game and later that year — in the postseason — tossed a no-hitter.

Halladay was killed in a plane crash on November 7, 2017.

Martinez spent his entire 18-year career with the Seattle Mariners, 10 of which as a designated hitter.

Martinez, who makes the Hall of Fame on his 10th try, belted 309 home runs and tallied more than 1,200 RBIs.

Mussina, a Pennsylvania native, was the fourth and final player to make the Hall of Fame class with 76.7 percent of the vote.

The right-hander spent 10 seasons in Baltimore with the Orioles before signing with the New York Yankees as a free agent in 2000, where he wrapped up his 18-year career.

Mussina appeared in over 500 games and struck out more than 2,800 hitters.

Mussina captured his first 20-win season in 2008 with the Yankees. He posted 19 wins in back-to-back season (1995, 1996) while in Baltimore.

The four players will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York on July 21.