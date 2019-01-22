× Small fire in boys bathroom causes brief evacuation at Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy

HARRISBURG — A small fire in a second-floor boys bathroom caused a brief evacuation of Rowland Academy Tuesday morning, according to the Harrisburg School District.

Students were evacuated to the Scott Elementary School while fire crews investigated the source of the fire, the district said. The fire was contained by the school’s sprinkler system.

An investigation determined the fire was set by a student at the academy, the school district said.

All students and staff members were safe, and there is no further danger at the school, according to the district. The school day has resumed its normal schedule.