Text code initiative to provide information, updates aimed to help furloughed employees

HARRISBURG — Three organizations have launched a text code initiative that will provide information and updates aimed to help impacted workers cope with the government shutdown.

The service will connect federal government employees and contractors who are impacted by the partial federal government shutdown to community resources such as assistance with food, utilities, housing, etc., according to a news release.

“The Pennsylvania Labor Movement is working with our community partners to rally around our brothers and sisters impacted by the government shutdown,” said PA AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale. “This text code is one more way of making sure they receive the help they need. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO encourages union members across the Commonwealth to volunteer with their local food banks and central labor councils.”

Those impacted should text FEDSD to 898-211 to receive updates and information through 2-1-1 via text. The text code will be active throughout the shutdown.

When FEDSD is texted, it will direct subscribers to specific resources and how to connect with a 2-1-1 center if their need is urgent.

The text code has been launched by the United Way of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO and the American Federation of Government Employees District 3.

“We are so appreciative of the organizations assisting federal employees in this difficult time,” said Philip Glover, American Federation of Government Employees, National Vice President for District 3. “Making these resources available through text, makes access easier and faster for our members.”