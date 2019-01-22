× York woman accused of spitting in face of officer, medic

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York woman faces two counts of aggravated assault for allegedly spitting in the face of an officer and a medic.

The incident occurred Saturday evening in the 400 block of West Princess Street.

A York City officer and White Rose Ambulance medic responded to a home around 6:15 p.m. for a crisis call, the criminal complaint says. While on scene, 57-year-old Geneva Parker allegedly became combative and uncooperative and spit in the face of the two individuals.

According to the criminal complaint, Parker had been previously diagnosed with Hepatitis C.